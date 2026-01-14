Family of Tripura student killed in Dehradun demands CBI probe, alleges racial attack

The family of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura who was killed in Dehradun in what they allege was a racially motivated attack, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

Anjel, a resident of Pecharthal in Tripura, died following a fatal assault on December 9. His family has consistently maintained that the attack was driven by racial prejudice. On Monday, Anjel’s father, Tarun Kanti Chakma, met Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in Agartala and formally placed the demand for a CBI inquiry.

Tarun Kanti Chakma, a Border Security Force jawan currently posted in Manipur, said that more than a month has passed since his son’s death, but the family has received no substantial updates on the progress of the investigation.

“We have heard that five persons have been arrested, but the prime accused is still absconding. My family wants a CBI probe into the murder to ensure speedy justice,” he said. He also appealed to the authorities to grant him a posting in Delhi so that he can pursue the case more effectively.

“I have sought support from the ‘Maharaja’ in our battle for justice, and he has assured me of all possible help,” he added.

Debbarma said he has been in constant touch with Anjel’s family since the incident occurred in Dehradun. He expressed concern over what he described as serious lapses in the initial handling of the case.

“Despite the gruesome nature of the incident, the police registered an FIR three days later,” he said. Warning against a pattern of racial violence, Debbarma added, “Today, a promising 24-year-old has become a racial victim. Tomorrow, someone else could meet the same fate. We must all fight for justice irrespective of political beliefs.”

Asserting that the country belongs to people of all identities and not only to those who “look similar”, the Tipra Motha founder assured the family that he would do everything within his capacity to ensure justice for Anjel Chakma.