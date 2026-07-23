Fast-Track courts for paper leak cases will protect future of youth: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday, July 23 welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to set up fast-track courts for cases related to question paper leaks, describing it as a transformative and reassuring step for the country’s youth.

The Chief Minister said the move reflects the government’s firm commitment towards protecting the hard work, merit and future of millions of students. He stated that ensuring swift, strict and uncompromising justice against those involved in paper leaks sends a strong message that no one will be allowed to compromise the dreams and aspirations of the young generation.

“By bringing in fast-track courts, the government has ensured greater hope, fairness and transparency for hardworking students across the nation,” CM Saha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the decision, said that the welfare and future of the youth remains the government’s top priority. He informed that necessary directions have been issued to concerned authorities to take all steps for speedy trial and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

PM Modi said that those who attempt to harm the future of the country’s youth will not be spared. He added that the decision is part of a series of measures being taken by the government to safeguard the interests of students and maintain the integrity of examination systems