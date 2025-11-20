Fatal crash at illegal railway crossing in Tripura leaves three dead

Three people died on November 20 when a goods-laden truck was hit by the Agartala-Silchar Express near Ambasa station in Tripura.

The collision occurred at approximately 1.12 pm when the vehicle suddenly drove onto the tracks in the path of train number DN 15663 travelling between Ambasa and Manu. The driver and two passengers were killed in the impact. Railway staff cleared the wreckage by 1.30 pm, allowing the train to depart four minutes later.

Northeast Frontier Railway has confirmed that the crossing where the accident occurred is unauthorised. Officials have attempted multiple closures of the illegal crossing point to protect both rail passengers and road users, but faced opposition from local residents each time.

The most recent closure attempt took place on October 5, when railway personnel from Agartala travelled to the location but were prevented from blocking access.

Railway authorities have renewed calls for the public to avoid crossing tracks at unauthorised points. Illegally crossing railway lines constitutes an offence under the Indian Railways Act and poses severe safety risks.