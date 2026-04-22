Father of Tripura student Anjel Chakma killed in Dehradun alleges police inaction, accused still at large

The father of a 24-year-old student from Tripura who died following an alleged racial assault in Dehradun has accused the Uttarakhand Police of negligence, claiming that the main accused remains absconding even four months after the incident.



Tarun Prasad Chakma, a head constable with the Border Security Force (BSF), said his son, Anjel Chakma, was attacked on December 9, 2025, in the Selaqui area after objecting to racial slurs directed at him and his younger brother. Anjel later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.



“It has been months, but there is no active police operation. The main accused is believed to be in Nepal, and there is no clarity on his whereabouts,” Chakma said, alleging administrative failure in the handling of the case.



He further claimed that the police delayed registering a First Information Report (FIR), which was filed only after the intervention of a Member of Parliament. Chakma also alleged possible collusion between local authorities and the accused.



The prime suspect, Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur in Nepal, allegedly fled across the border after the incident. Police have arrested five of the six accused so far, including two minors.



According to officials, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued in January, and a Blue Corner notice has been initiated to trace the absconding accused internationally. The process for issuing a Red Corner notice is currently underway.



Chakma, who is posted in Sipahijala, Tripura, described his son as a promising student who had secured an MBA placement with an annual package of Rs 12 lakh and was due to begin his internship on December 27.



“I served in the BSF for 30 years to educate him. He had a bright future ahead, but he never got the chance,” he said.

The grieving father also expressed concern for his younger son, who is studying in Uttarakhand and has been deeply affected by the incident. “One son is gone, and the other is traumatised,” he added.



The family has received Rs 8.25 lakh as compensation from the Social Welfare Department. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue efforts to apprehend the main accused.