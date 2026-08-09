Father-son duo arrested after 122 kg cannabis found buried beneath house floor in Tripura

Tripura Police on Sunday, August 9 arrested a father-son duo and seized around 122 kg of cannabis allegedly concealed underground at a residence in the Manaipathar area under P.R. Bari police station in South Tripura district.

The arrested persons have been identified as house owner Dulal Majumder and his son Sagar Majumder.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, a team led by SI Ratan Rabi Das, along with P.R. Bari police station officials, SIs Niran Debbarma and Bikash Debnath, the DCM of Belonia and the Udaipur District Mobile Forensic Team, conducted a search at Majumder’s residence.

During the operation, police reportedly dug up the floor of a room and discovered four plastic drums concealed beneath the ground. The drums contained dried ganja weighing approximately 122.100 kg, police said.

Following the completion of the required legal formalities, the seized ganja was taken into custody along with a vehicle bearing registration number TR-08-E-0656, which police are examining for its alleged connection with the suspected illegal activity.

Dulal Majumder and his son Sagar were arrested from the spot, police said.

A case bearing No. 30/2026 has been registered at P.R. Bari police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Sections 18(ii), 20 and 29.

Police have launched a further investigation to trace the source of the seized ganja and identify other persons who may have been involved in its transportation or trafficking. Investigators are also examining the role of the seized vehicle in the suspected illegal operation