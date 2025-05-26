A team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), led by M Rajkishore, Regional Executive Director (RED) for the Northeast, visited the defunct Kailashahar Airport in the Unakoti district on May 26. The visit aimed to assess the existing infrastructure and explore the feasibility of resuming operations at the long-defunct facility.

Rajkishore, who heads the operations across all seven northeastern states, said the visit was part of a preliminary study aimed at evaluating the scope for future development.

"Myself and my team have come for a visit to Kailashahar Airport. We have seen the basic fundamental infrastructure available here along with government officials of Tripura. Preliminary observations have been made, and we are categorically taking Kailashahar Airport for development. We are studying the feasibility of the type of operations that can be undertaken as part of future planning," he stated.

The high-level delegation included M Rajkishore, Regional Director, Northeast, AAI; KC Meena, Director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala, L. Darlong, Additional District Magistrate of Unakoti district, Pradip Sarkar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kailashahar; and other administrative officials.

The push to operationalize the defunct Kailashahar Airport has also gained political traction. Local Congress MLA Birajit Sinha has repeatedly raised the issue in the state assembly, demanding that the government take steps to restart flight services from the region.

In response, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury assured the House that the state government is actively pursuing the matter and has already placed the proposal before the Union Civil Aviation Minister for further consideration.