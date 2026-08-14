Filing cases shows government’s weakness, cannot subdue us: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Friday, August 14, said filing police cases would neither intimidate nor suppress him or the opposition party, claiming that such actions reflected the “weakness” of the state government.

Sarkar was speaking after three complaints were filed with police against him over his alleged remarks at a recent rally that “the country and state will go on the path of militant movement”.

“I have seen today that a complaint has been filed against me. With the help of the ruling BJP and the government, these cases were filed. They cannot subdue or intimidate us. This is a sign of the government’s weakness,” he said.

The former chief minister claimed that the context and substance of his remarks were being presented differently for political purposes.

Sarkar alleged that the ruling BJP and the state government were behind the complaints and said the opposition could not be silenced through police cases or the use of administrative machinery.

He accused the government of attempting to intimidate the opposition by using its power and administrative machinery.

“It is not possible to stop the opposition’s political movement. People will answer for it,” he said.

Sarkar also claimed that new political preparations were taking shape among the people for the coming days. He said people were organising themselves “from house to house” against the prevailing situation not only in Tripura but across the country.