An FIR has been filed against Dr Dhananjay Ganchowdhury, President of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) for reportedly discriminating and violating the rights of the indigenous students by forcefully trying to let the students answer the Kokborok language subject in Bengali script in the upcoming board exam.

The FIR was lodged with New Capital Complex Police Station and a complaint was made with the Chairperson Tripura State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) by John Debbarma who is Vice President of Twipra Student's Federation which is a part of NESO.

In the FIR, John said that in the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) it is not mentioned which script should be used for Kokborok. Therefore, the TBSE could not be imposed upon the students to write in one particular script.



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"It is also to be mentioned here that, the Chief Minister of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha clearly stated that no students were instructed to write the answer of Kokborok language compulsorily in Bengali Script. A request to print Kokborok language question paper in both Roman and Bengali Script in TBSE was also submitted to the Secretary of TBSE by TSF on 22.09.22", the FIR reads.

He further said that at present 99% of the students of both English and Bengali Medium schools are in favor of Roman script therefore the TBSE could not impose on the students what they don't want.

"The Script Selection Committee submitted its report in 1991, which was headed by Shyama Charan Tripura as the Chairmen of the Commission, and the Tripura Upajati Bhasha Commission Submitted its report in 2005 headed by Pabitra Sarkar. Both the committee submitted their report that the majority of the people were in favour of Roman Script. In the light of the above facts, I request to take action against Dr Dhananjay Ganchodhury (President TBSE) for discrimination and violating the fundamental rights of the students", the FIR reads.