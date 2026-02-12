First City hospital in Agartala to open by next one month, works near completion: Mayor

Agartala city in Tripura will soon get the Agartala City Hospital, as construction work is nearing completion, said Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumder, on Thursday, February 12.

Mayor Majumder, along with Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation Saju Wahid and others, inspected the ongoing work at the hospital site.

“Today, I have come to inspect the Agartala City Hospital, which will serve the residents of Agartala Municipal Corporation. We reviewed the pending works of the hospital, and we have observed that the construction has progressed significantly,” said the Mayor.

He expressed hope that all remaining work will be completed within the next month and the hospital will be open to the public.

“All facilities will be available here. We are ensuring arrangements similar to a modern hospital. This will be the first civil hospital in Agartala city. With the support of the Health Department, we are working to construct a fully equipped hospital. Building a good hospital generally takes time, but we do not want people to suffer, which is why we are making all necessary arrangements,” said the Mayor.