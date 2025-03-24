The first-ever goods train was successfully placed at the Nischintapur Terminal near Agartala in Tripura, marking a significant milestone for the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

According to NFR, a consignment of 11 BCN wagons loaded with Cement from STAR siding at Tetelia near Guwahati was placed at Nischintapur terminal on March 24. The move marked a historic moment in freight operations under the Agartala-Akhaura New Rail Link Project.



The milestone follows the sanction of the Agartala-Nischintapur section for goods traffic by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, after successful joint inspections by senior railway officials.

“The opening of this terminal for goods traffic will significantly reduce congestion at overburdened goods sheds, such as Jirania and other major locations in the Lumding Division. By providing an alternative route, this initiative enhances logistical efficiency and streamlines goods transportation in the region. Additionally, it will improve freight movement, reduce transit times, and support regional economic growth through enhanced railway infrastructure”, said NFR.

The Nischintapur terminal track further connected with the Akhaura in Bangladesh where the work finished however due to the present condition in the neighbouring country, the train services not yet started.