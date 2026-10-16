In a move to improve onion availability and help stabilise prices ahead of the festive season, the Centre has arranged the first-ever Kanda Express service to Agartala in Tripura, with a consignment of around 440 metric tonnes of onions expected to arrive by October 18.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has arranged the rail-based transportation of buffer onion stocks under the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) to strengthen supplies and ensure the availability of the essential commodity at affordable prices.

The initiative expands the Centre’s onion distribution network in the Northeast. After transporting buffer stocks to Assam through the Kanda Express, the government is extending the service to Tripura to improve the movement of essential commodities into the region.

The intervention is expected to benefit seven of Tripura’s eight districts — Dhalai, South Tripura, Khowai, Unakoti, West Tripura, Gomati and Sepahijala. Rail and road transportation will be used to strengthen last-mile delivery and supplement supplies in major consumption centres.

According to officials, more than 2,800 MT of buffer onions have been dispatched across the Northeast through two Kanda Express rakes and 44 truck consignments. The expanded distribution network is expected to improve supply coverage and help contain price fluctuations during the period of increased seasonal demand.

Meanwhile, wholesale onion prices across the country have shown signs of moderation as fresh Kharif arrivals gain momentum. The all-India average mandi price declined from around Rs 3,600 per quintal in September to approximately Rs 3,300 per quintal in October.

The arrival of the first Kanda Express consignment in Agartala is expected to further strengthen onion supplies in Tripura as the government seeks to maintain price stability during the festive season.