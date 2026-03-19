First randomization of EVMs, VVPATs for Tripura's Dharmanagar by-election on March 20

The District Election Officer of North Tripura will conduct the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units on March 20 for the upcoming by-election to the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency.

According to a press note issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, the process will be carried out through the EVM Management System (EMS) in the presence of representatives from all recognised national and state political parties. After the randomisation, the list of EVMs and VVPATs allocated to the constituency will be shared with political parties at the district headquarters.

Officials said that the machines will subsequently be handed over to the respective Returning Officers and stored in designated strong rooms under strict security, again in the presence of party representatives to ensure transparency.

Once the final list of contesting candidates is prepared, details of the first randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs will also be shared with them.

The exercise is part of the standard protocol laid down by the Election Commission of India to ensure a free and fair electoral process, as outlined in its Manual on Electronic Voting Machines.