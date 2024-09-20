The Founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on September 20 informed that the first round of talks on the Tiprasa Accord were held in New Delhi.

He stated that during the talks, it was agreed that meetings would be held every two months to expedite solutions to the problems faced by the indigenous people of Tripura.

Taking to Facebook, Pradyot wrote that the first meeting of the Joint Working Group of the Tiprasa Accord took place in New Delhi, with key attendees including B. K. Hrangkhawl, President of TIPRA Motha Party, A. K. Mishra, Advisor (North-East), Ministry of Home Affairs (Convenor), Pradip Chakraborty, Secretary of Tripura's Home Department, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department, Tripura, and others.

Pradyot later said, “Some said it would never happen, but a historic process has begun—this is just the start! The first round of dialogue on the Tiprasa Accord has been held with officials from the Home Ministry and the state government. We had detailed discussions on all points, and it was agreed that we will meet every two months to expedite addressing the problems of our Tiprasa people. Today, we spoke as a community, not as a party. I will continue to strive to provide dignity and a better future for our people.”