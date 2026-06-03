First successful sweet grape cultivation opens new possibilities; trials planned on 18 more grape varieties: Tripura Minister

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath today, June 3 said the state government is set to take a series of initiatives to promote grape cultivation in Tripura.

These include trials on 18 new grape varieties, strengthened research activities, development of improved cultivation technologies, and comprehensive training support for farmers.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing a field day-cum-awareness programme on commercial grape cultivation and the launch of NABARD-funded projects at Chandipur in Unakoti district.

During the visit, he also inspected an orchard where sweet grapes have been successfully cultivated for the first time in the region. On the occasion, agricultural equipment was distributed among farmers to support modern farming practices.

The Minister noted that India’s average grape productivity stands at 24 metric tonnes per hectare, and highlighted the ongoing scientific efforts in Tripura to expand cultivation in non-traditional areas.

He said scientists in the state have already conducted extensive research and successfully developed four grape varieties, including two wine varieties. “We will explore how best to support grape growers and ensure proper training is provided for scientific cultivation practices. After nearly two decades, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Unakoti, revived its research and development work on grape cultivation in 2024, and early results show promising improvements in sweetness, yield, and fruit quality,” he said.

He further informed that in September 2024, six grape varieties sourced from ICAR–National Research Centre for Grapes were introduced and planted in Tripura as part of experimental trials.

According to the Minister, grape cultivation in the state faces several challenges, including low fruit sweetness, unsuitability of certain varieties, heavy rainfall, high humidity, limited availability of agrochemicals, and a general lack of technical knowledge among farmers.

To address these issues, special agronomic practices such as nutrient management and growth regulator applications have been introduced to improve grape sweetness and overall quality.

Looking ahead, the government’s action plan includes expanding variety trials, strengthening research and technology development, providing intensive farmer training, developing grape cultivation clusters and vineyards, ensuring supply of essential inputs and technical guidance, and promoting value addition through training in grape juice and RTS (Ready-to-Serve) beverage production.

He also announced plans for post-harvest management training and the establishment of cluster-based small-scale juice processing units to enhance farmer income and create local agro-industrial opportunities.