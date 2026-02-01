Five including three Bangladeshi nationals, touts held in Tripura

Acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police in Kailashahar of Unakoti district on Sunday, February 1 morning arrested five individuals, including three Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts, for illegally entering India and allegedly attempting to travel to Chennai.

According to Kailashahar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Malakar, a police team in plain clothes was conducting surveillance in the Paiturbazar New Motor Stand area when they noticed suspicious movement involving five persons preparing to leave for Chennai in a Maruti van via Dharmanagar of North District.

“The police intercepted the vehicle after the occupants reportedly gave inconsistent answers during preliminary questioning. Following interrogation, police confirmed that three of the arrested individuals — Arman Hossain, Imran Hossain and Monir Hossain — are residents of the Comilla district of Bangladesh. The trio confessed to having illegally crossed the Bangladesh border to enter India”, he said.

The other two accused, identified as Faruk Mia and Abdul Qayyum of the Rangauti area, were arrested on charges of facilitating the illegal entry and arranging onward travel to Chennai.

All five accused were brought to Kailashahar Police Station from the Paiturbazar area for further questioning. The Maruti van used in the operation has been seized and detained at the police station.

Police officials said the detainees are currently being interrogated, and an investigation is underway to determine whether more individuals are involved in the gang and would be produced before the court.