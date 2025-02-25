A group of surrendered militants of Tripura on Tuesday withdrew their proposed day-long blockade on a key highway linking the state and Assam after over five hours, following an assurance from the government to look into their demands, officials said.

The Tripura United Indigenous Returnees People's Council (TUIRPC) launched the 24-hour-long national highway blockade around 8 am at Hathai Kator in West Tripura district, demanding implementation of the promises given to them when they surrendered.

Vehicular traffic was affected by their agitation and District Magistrate Vishal Kumar discussed the issue with the organisation, following which the blockade was lifted.

"Around, 1.30 pm, the blockade was withdrawn following assurance of looking into their demands. There will be a meeting with the surrendered militants on March 4," District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said.



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TUIRPC leader Daniel Borok Debbarma alleged that despite promises made in the peace agreement, many assurances including the withdrawal of police cases against the former rebels remain unfulfilled.

Their key demands also include free education for children of former militants, the introduction of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and full implementation of the ATTF accord signed in 1993. The TUIRPC members belonged to several outlawed groups, who had surrendered in different years.

When contacted, Tribal Welfare Department Director Subhasish Das said the Minister of Tribal Welfare Bikash Debbarma will hold a meeting with the TUIRPC to hear their grievances on March 4.