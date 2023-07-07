The Tripura Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar on July 7 as five opposition MLAs were suspended from the ongoing budget session. The Speaker, Biswabandhu Sen, took the decision to suspend the MLAs for allegedly disturbing and undermining the decorum of the house during the session.

The suspended MLAs include Sudip Roy Barman from the Congress party, Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma, and Nandita Reang from Tipra Motha, as well as Nayan Sarkar from CPIM. Their suspension came after a series of protests and disruptions initiated by the opposition parties.

The controversy erupted when the leader of the opposition, Animesh Debbarma, inquired about the status of his Adjournment Motion regarding BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath's alleged involvement in watching obscene videos during the previous assembly session. However, the speaker refused to entertain their queries and proceeded with the budget presentation by the Finance Minister.

In response, the opposition leaders expressed their dissatisfaction by descending into the well of the house and demanding strict action against MLA Nath. The protest escalated when three Tipra Motha MLAs climbed onto a table in the house to voice their discontent.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha supported the speaker's decision to maintain the decorum of the house and requested the suspension of the five opposition MLAs. Following the chief minister's request, the speaker suspended the MLAs from the ongoing session, resulting in the opposition parties walking out in protest against the decision.