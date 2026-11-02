Five Members of the District Council (MDCs) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are likely to take oath as Executive Members on November 5, according to sources.

The five MDCs expected to join the council’s executive body are Kamal Koloi, Rajeshwar Debbarma, Dhananjoy Tripura, Hollywood Chakma and Khenaram Reang.

At present, the TTAADC has only one Executive Member, Chandra Kanta Jamatia, who holds the portfolios of Education, Social Welfare and Social Education, Tourism, and Kokborok and Other Indigenous Languages.

The remaining departments are currently under the charge of TTAADC Chief Executive Member Runiel Debbarma.

The proposed induction of five MDCs into the executive body is expected to bring changes to the council’s administrative structure and distribution of departmental responsibilities.

However, the November 5 oath-taking date and other formal details of the ceremony are yet to be officially confirmed.