Five Tripura Police personnel to receive meritorious service medals

Five personnel of the Tripura Police have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) as part of the Independence Day 2026 honours, recognising their service and professional commitment.

The five awardees are Superintendent of Police Amitabha Pal, Havildar Sishu Ranjan Chowdhury, Subedar Sanjib Patra, Naik Md Maharam Ali and Constable Mrinal Debbarma.

Across India, 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been selected for Gallantry and Service Medals this year.

The honours include 92 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), with 83 awarded to police personnel, four to Fire Services personnel, three to Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel, and two to personnel of the Correctional Service.

A further 664 personnel have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service. Of these, 606 are from the Police Service, 28 from the Fire Service, 18 from Civil Defence and Home Guard services, and 12 from the Correctional Service.

The recognition for the five Tripura Police personnel highlights their dedicated service and adds to the force’s record of professional and meritorious contributions.