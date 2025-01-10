Tripura Lok Sabha MP and former chief minister, Biplab Kumar Deb, on January 10 informed that initiatives have been taken to resume regional flight services, including flights from Agartala to Shillong and Aizawl.

After chairing a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee at Agartala's MBB Airport, Deb said that the MBB Airport comes under his constituency - West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency, and accordingly, he serves as the Chairman of the committee.

“I chair meetings every six months to review the facilities at the airport, address issues faced by customers and passengers, and discuss these matters with Airport Directors, Police, CISF, Airlines officials, and other stakeholders. We mainly focus on identifying problems and finding solutions. Issues that can be resolved on the spot are addressed immediately, while others are taken up with the Government of India for further action,” said Deb.



He further mentioned that during the meeting, officials emphasized increasing the number of flights from Delhi to Agartala, ensuring all facilities for passengers so they don’t face any difficulties, filling the vacant stalls caused by high rental prices, improving the lighting systems, and more.

“I believe the director here will address these issues, and the remaining matters will be taken up with the ministry. Earlier, flights from Agartala to Aizawl and Agartala to Shillong were operational but were later discontinued. We have all the necessary facilities, and now we are taking initiatives to restart these services along with a direct flight from Agartala to Delhi,” he added.