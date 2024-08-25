Tripura's flood situation is showing signs of improvement as water levels in the Gomti River begin to recede. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the positive development on social media, highlighting that the road from Amarpur to Korbook via Jatanbari is now functional.

"By the grace of God, the water level of the Gomati River is receding. Road from Amarpur to Korbook via Jatanbari is made functional. Our administration, NDRF, and SDRF teams are working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Their relentless efforts are helping to mitigate the situation and bring relief to the affected," Saha stated.

"We are satisfied with the progress so far and will continue to work together to overcome this natural disaster," the chief minister added.

Rescue and relief efforts continue at full force. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams across the state. In a single evening operation, NDRF personnel evacuated 125 people from flood-affected regions in Gomti, Sepahijala, and Khowai areas.

The Indian Air Force has played a crucial role in the relief operations. Helicopters operating from Agartala have air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded residents in various locations including Rangamati, Jatanbari, and Udaipur. To date, 28 tons of relief material have been airlifted to flood-affected areas in Tripura.

The local administration has set up 558 relief camps since August 19 to provide shelter and essential facilities to flood victims. Chief Minister Saha assured that the administration, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working tirelessly to restore normalcy in the affected areas.