Food grain production rises by 12 per cent this year, youths driving innovation in agriculture: Tripura Minister

Tripura Agriculture and farmer’s welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath today said that in comparison to last year, the production of food grains in Tripura has witnessed a 12 per cent rise this year and youth participation in agriculture has increased, with many witnessing benefits.

This was informed by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath after inaugurating the State Level Kisan Mela 2025–26 and the Conferment of State and District Level Best Farmers Awards at Pragna Bhavan.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to produce more, connect more and export more, and only then will India become a Vishwa Guru and in Tripura farmers play a key role.

The Agriculture Minister informed that the Prime Minister is working to make India the grain storage hub of the world.



“Krishak mela is something different from other melas. In Tripura we have 65 lakh 57 thousand kanis of land, among these 30 lakh 17 thousand kanis are used for cultivation and in 15 lakh kanis land only paddy is produced. We have less plain land and a large forest area. So we are focusing on modern and scientific methods of farming,” said the minister.

The minister said that this year Sepahijala is first in self-sufficiency in paddy production, followed by South and Gomati districts, and this year Khowai has also become self-sufficient in paddy production. The remaining districts are Dhalai, Unakoti, North District and West District.



“We are working to make all the districts self-sufficient. Earlier we had only 2,000 hectares under organic cultivation, but in the last seven years we have expanded it to 26,500 hectares. In Germany we have seen demand for our organic bird’s eye chilli, ginger, Kalikhasa rice and turmeric. We have also extended natural farming to 5,550 hectares. Compared to last year, this year food grain production has increased by 12 percent. Massive production is happening and youths are engaged in agriculture using innovative ideas. Youth participation in agriculture has increased and they are witnessing benefits,” he said.