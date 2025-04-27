Tripura's royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, raised serious concerns about the growing issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh during a statement on Sunday. He emphasised that local residents could protect their land and prevent illegal migration if they received proper support.

Debbarma’s remarks came a day after four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Agartala Railway Station. The arrest highlights the ongoing issue of illegal immigration along Tripura's 856 km-long, porous border with Bangladesh.

"Illegal Bangladeshis are entering every day! For every 5 people apprehended, 1000 get away because of the terrain and porous border," Debbarma said, pointing out the difficulties in controlling the influx.

He warned of a demographic shift in the region, noting that both Assam and Tripura, along with parts of Meghalaya, are increasingly becoming transit points for illegal migration into the Northeast and other parts of India. The indigenous tribes of Tripura, according to Debbarma, are calling for land rights because they fear being overwhelmed by this unchecked migration.

"Tripura is going through demographic change once again! The indigenous tribes, who are asking for land rights here, are doing so because we know sooner or later we will be overrun by illegal migration," he explained.

Debbarma urged the rest of India to pay attention to the issue and offer support to the local people in safeguarding their land. "Can we expect justice and attention from the rest of India? Our boys know the area, and if given the support, will defend our land and kick out illegal Bangladeshis from entering our country," he added.