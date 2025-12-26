Forced religious conversion is a crime: Tripura CM Manik Saha on Veer Bal Diwas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 25 emphasised the need for a social movement against forced religious conversion, describing it as a crime. He was speaking to reporters at a Gurdwara in Chandmari on the outskirts of Agartala while observing Veer Bal Diwas.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzade, the younger sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, the chief minister said their martyrdom continues to inspire generations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

Referring to the historical atrocities committed against the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, aged nine and six respectively, Saha said the incident reflected the extreme inhumanity of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. “The Sahibzade were killed only because they declined to abandon their faith. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful symbol of courage and resistance against oppression,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of Veer Bal Diwas, the chief minister said the observance teaches people to raise their voices against forced religious conversion. “Religion is one’s personal choice, and any conversion carried out through force or temptation is a crime,” he said, also referring to the persecution faced by Kashmiri Pandits.

Saha further expressed concern over the decline in the Hindu population in Pakistan over the years. “The situation in East Pakistan and West Pakistan was different in the post-independence period, but the Hindu population has been alarmingly reducing in Pakistan,” he said.

Calling for collective action, the chief minister said voices must be raised against forced religious conversion not only within the country but also at international forums.