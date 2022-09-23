BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura who resigned from the saffron party on September 23 officially joined TIPRA Motha.

Notably along with Tripura, BJP Janajati (tribal wing) Vice President Gouri Sankar Reang also joined TIPRA Motha in the presence of Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma.

Meanwhile, Burba Mohan Tripura becomes the fourth BJP MLA in Tripura who in the recent past left the saffron party.

Earlier, former Minister Sudip Roy Barman and MLAs Asish Kumar Saha had joined Congress while another MLA Asish Das joined Trinamool Congress.

Meanwhile, another MLA Biswaketu Debbarma from ruling BJP ally IPFT had also joined TIPRA Motha.

Just before the starting of the 12th Session of the 12th Tripura Legislative Assembly Burba Mohan Tripura, who was elected from the Karbook constituency, was accompanied by TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma and recently disqualified MLA Briswaketu Debbarma submitted his resignation to the Speaker in his office.