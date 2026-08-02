Former BJP MP Rebati Tripura returns to classroom after Lok Sabha stint

Former BJP MP Rebati Tripura has returned to his profession as a school teacher after completing his term in the Lok Sabha, saying the move offers him renewed purpose as well as financial security.

A postgraduate in Political Science, Rebati Tripura began his career as a teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in Agartala in 2001 before entering politics in 2014 after joining the BJP. He was elected from the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections.

However, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP fielded Kriti Devi Debbarman, sister of Tipra Motha Party chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, from the constituency, ending Rebati Tripura's parliamentary tenure.

Although he remained a member of the BJP's core committee, Rebati Tripura said he had not been actively involved in party work over the past two-and-a-half years and recently decided to resume teaching. He rejoined Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School on July 20.

"For the past two-and-a-half years, I literally had no work as a core committee member of the party. Since I have no specific political assignment right now, I have decided to return to my old profession as a postgraduate teacher in a government-run school," he told media.

He added that he would continue teaching if he felt comfortable in the classroom, but may also consider voluntary retirement in the future. He noted that returning to government service would also secure his post-retirement benefits, including a pension.

The school's officiating headmaster, Titu Saha, said Rebati Tripura has resumed his teaching responsibilities with dedication and sincerity, adding that he has been warmly welcomed by both students and colleagues.