Ancestral house of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb has reportedly came under attack allegedly by CPIM backed miscreants on January 3 at Jamjuri in Udaipur sub division under Gomati District.

Sources said that Deb's ancestral house was also set on fire during the attack. However, the news has not been confirmed by official source as of now.

BJP sources claimed that the attack was carried out by communist-backed miscreants a day before annual rituals in memory of Deb's father late Hirudhan Deb.

BJP said that on this occasion there will be puja in the presence of saints from the state and outside the state.

Preparations were going on, in the meantime it is said that a group of miscreants suddenly attacked the vehicle, bikes parked infront of the house and vandalised it.

The attack happened soon after CPIM MLA Ratan Bhowmik held an organizational meeting in the area.

However police sources claimed that one shop and some vehicles were burnt and vandalised following destroying of some party flags