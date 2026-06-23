Former militants threaten indefinite rail-road blockade in Tripura from June 24

Two organisations representing surrendered militants in Tripura have announced an indefinite rail and road blockade from June 24, demanding proper rehabilitation and withdrawal of pending criminal cases against former insurgents.

The agitation has been called by the Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee (JARC) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which claim that thousands of surrendered militants are yet to receive the benefits promised to them despite laying down arms decades ago.

Addressing reporters, JARC-JAC convener Jibanjoy Reang said around 15,000 militants belonging to various banned organisations have surrendered since 1978 following appeals from the Centre and the state government.

"While some have been rehabilitated, the majority are still awaiting the benefits promised to them," Reang alleged.

He said many former militants continue to face financial hardship and are struggling to support their families. According to the organisations, several surrendered cadres also continue to face pending criminal cases despite returning to the mainstream.

"We surrendered to lead a normal life, but even after more than three decades, many of our members have not been rehabilitated. Pending cases against many cadres have also not been withdrawn," he said.

The organisations have submitted a memorandum containing a nine-point charter of demands to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and provided the government a week to respond.

Reang said the issues were also raised before Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, but no concrete outcome had emerged.

"Therefore, we have decided to begin an indefinite rail-road blockade from Wednesday," he said.

The announcement comes weeks after former militants belonging to the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura and All Tripura Tiger Force withdrew a similar blockade call following assurances from the chief minister.

The proposed agitation is expected to affect transportation and movement across parts of the state if the demands remain unresolved.