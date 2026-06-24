Former militants withdraw blockade call in Tripura after government assurance

Two organisations representing surrendered militants in Tripura on Wednesday, June 24, withdrew their call for an indefinite rail and road blockade following assurances from the State government that their demands would be examined.

The withdrawal brought normalcy to traffic movement along the national highway and railway network in the State. Police officials said no untoward incidents had been reported after the blockade was called off.

The agitation had been announced by the Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee (JARC) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which have been pressing for the rehabilitation of former militants who laid down arms under various peace agreements. The organisations have alleged that many surrendered cadres are yet to receive promised rehabilitation benefits despite having returned to the mainstream decades ago.

Among their demands are proper rehabilitation packages, livelihood support and withdrawal of pending cases against former militants.

JARC leaders said the decision to withdraw the blockade was taken after discussions with senior government officials on Tuesday night. According to them, the government acknowledged the issues raised by the organisations and assured them that the demands would be considered.

The development comes weeks after former militants belonging to the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) withdrew a similar rail and highway blockade call following assurances from the State government.

The recurring protests have highlighted lingering concerns among sections of surrendered militants over the implementation of rehabilitation measures and the resolution of long-pending grievances.