Mehul Lakhani, a 34-year-old former teacher form Madhya Pradesh has reached Tripura pedaling on June 21, promoting yoga and wellness.

His main objective is to travel across the entire country by paddling his bicycle, creating awareness about the importance of maintaining good health.

While speaking with India Today NE, he said that people today are not taking their health seriously and are often confused about what steps to take.

“My main aim is to travel the entire country to create awareness on health. The main problem in today's generation is that people are not serious about their health. I believe performing Yoga is the best practice along with cycling to make one fit. However, I personally believe the easiest way to be fit and fine is by performing Yoga. Yoga not only helps physically but also mentally too”, said Mehul.

Having taught social science, and history in school at Madhya Pradesh, Mehul spent most of his time during the lockdown practicing and teaching yoga. This experience made him realize the profound impact it had on physical and mental health, leading him to vow to help his fellow countrymen by creating awareness about yoga.

Thus, the 'Bharat Yog Yatra campaign was born. As part of this campaign, Mehul endeavors to cycle across India, covering every state and region. His ultimate goal is to inspire people to fearlessly embrace challenges and lead a life full of well-being and positivity.

Mehul began his journey on June 21, 2021, and has already covered 16 states, completing an impressive 39,000 kilometers. He entered Tripura on 12 June and would leave for Mizoram followed by Meghalaya.

During his visit to Tripura, he has been visiting colleges and schools, motivating students to stay fit through yoga. He was stopped by Tripura University and also attended a program of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Central Bureau of Communication in which he motivated the small children on Yoga.

When questioned about his food and shelter arrangements, he said, “Public has been incredibly supportive, offering me accommodations in temples, gurudwaras, and even in their homes. Occasionally, the government also sometimes helps me with food and shelter as well”.

“I have chosen cycling as a mode of transport to ensure that I cover every nook and corner of India and truly understand the people I meet”, he said.

Mehul covers an impressive distance of 60-120 kilometers per day, aiming to complete his India darshan within three years.