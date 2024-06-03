Former Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on June 3 appealed for peace to be maintained after the declaration of election results on June 4. He asked his party workers to refrain from any kind of violence.

Speaking with India Today NE, Pradyot, who is also a royal scion, emphasised that in a democracy, there will always be winners and losers.

He said, “There was a time we lost, but after victory, one should not fight with each other. Tiprasa should not fight with each other, whether it is CPIM, Congress, or BJP. I want to tell my warriors not to engage in actions after victory that may create trouble among us. I don’t want any attacks or violence on any house, village, or shop belonging to any party. If we need something from the Government of India, it will only be possible if we are united. Violence will be harmful to our community.”

He stressed that there should be no post-poll violence as the elections are over.

“Tripura is a small state and we must live together as citizens of Tripura, not as party members. So, I appeal to all to avoid any sort of violence after the results. In a democracy, the community is bigger than political parties,” he added.