Former BJP MLA Subhas Chandra Das has claimed that he received death threats from four individuals, but the police have said that no FIR has been registered yet. The incident allegedly occurred on March 11, when Das was attacked by a group of unruly youths while he was at a market near his home.

The former MLA, who contested from the BJP ticket from Nalchar Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district in 2018, claimed that the youths used slang language, came armed with lathis and sharp weapons, and threatened to set fire to his home and shops.

Das said that he shouted for help and his two sons, Subrata Das and Debabrata Das, came to his rescue. However, the attackers also assaulted his sons and left them with minor injuries. The former MLA has filed an FIR against the four individuals identified as Litan Das, Sayan Das, Bikram Das, and Abhinas Das. He has also alleged that these individuals were backed by unknown persons who want to malign the name of the government and the party.

"I worked for people for the last five years and want to work further, but I want police to take strict actions against these anti-social elements so that we can live peacefully. My family members are scared and now become ill. I have informed the police and filed an FIR," said Das.

However, police officials have claimed that they have not received any FIR regarding the incident. The police have urged Das to approach the local police station and file a complaint to initiate an investigation.

In the 2023 Assembly Election, BJP did not give the ticket to Das and instead fielded Kishore Barman, the general secretary of Tripura Unit BJP, who won the seat with 20, 836 votes.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of politicians and their families in Tripura.