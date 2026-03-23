Former Tripura CM accuses BJP of repeating Tripura strategy in Bengal says attempt to trap public

Former Tripura Chief Minister and senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Manik Sarkar, on March 23 alleged that the ruling BJP is attempting to “trap” the people of West Bengal in the same manner as it did in Tripura.

Sarkar made the remarks while addressing a protest rally organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Agartala. The rally was held to press for a four-point charter of demands.

He claimed that the BJP was repeating in West Bengal the promises it had made during the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections.

“The economic promises that it made to the people in the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections are now being presented as promises in the 2026 West Bengal elections. Over the last eight years, the BJP-led government at both the Centre and the state has cheated the people by not implementing these promises in Tripura,” Sarkar alleged.

The CPI-M leader also accused the government of suppressing opposition voices during Assembly sessions.

“Those who try to speak in the interest of the people are silenced. Our All India Krishak Sabha leader, Pabitra Kar, was attacked by the police. His shirt was torn and his watch was snatched. The police would not have done this without the government's orders,” he claimed.

Sarkar further described the present government as “anti-people” and alleged that it was acting against the interests of the working class.