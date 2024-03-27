Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb filed nomination papers for the West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency in the Lok Sabha election on Wednesday.

Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his nomination papers to the District Magistrate and Returning Officer of the Constituency, Dr. Vishal Kumar, amidst a huge rally on the streets of the city.

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, former Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Nayak Singh Saini and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present in the rally.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Pradyot said, "Filed nomination papers today with the love, support, and blessings of the godlike people of the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, and with the resolve for a better future for the people of the area. I bow before the love of all of you. Today, this huge crowd of people gathered in the nomination meeting, like a god, is a reflection of realizing the determination to bloom lotus at every booth on 19th April."