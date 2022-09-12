Tripura’s former CM Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his nomination papers as a BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat to Returning Officer Suithuifru Mog in the assembly on Monday.

By-election to the seat is necessary as Dr. Manik Saha who was elected as a member of the Upper House after replacing Deb as Chief Minister had resigned as MP.

The polling for the Rajya Sabha by-election here shall be held on September 22 and, other than the 60 members of the legislative assembly, two MPs from the state shall also cast their votes.

On the day, Deb was accompanied by several ministers and MLAs, including Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, MP Rebati Tripura, BJP alliance IPFT leaders, and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and other senior party leaders.

Later, speaking to reporters, Deb thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and union Home Minister Amit Saha for nominating him as the RS candidate from Tripura, besides also appointing him as the BJP Prabhari of Haryana.

Deb said that he would be working for 15 days in Tripura and the remaining 15 days of the month in Haryana to strengthen the party so that in the next election in both BJP-ruled states, the party comes to power with more seats.

The other contestant against Deb is the CPIM-led Left Front candidate, Bhanulal Saha, who is also an MLA at present.