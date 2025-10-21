Former Tripura CM calls Mamata Banerjee a ‘demon’, says people of Bengal ready to overthrow her

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday, October 21 termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a ‘demon’ and claimed that the people of the state are ready to overthrow her for the survival of human values.



Deb, who is BJP’s Election Co-incharge in West Bengal, said this at Agartala today after performing puja at Indranagar Kali Bari.



He said that the Chief Minister of West Bengal has changed her behaviour into that of a demon.

“What I think is that she does not have feelings or a heart. No one could ever think that a woman can behave in this way. Women are soft; they can love others more than men and can even serve better. Her name, Mamata, has made her infamous. The main issue is that there is no human value. Murder, rape, and attacks on someone’s home are daily incidents. That is why we do not pronounce such a name and leave it like Mir Jafar — a name which nobody likes, and even Muslims never use such a name for their children,” said Deb.

He said that the people of West Bengal are ready to be free from such misrule.

“I have held five meetings there and am trying to understand the pulse of the people. I am confident that people are ready to overthrow the Trinamool Congress. I have no words for the West Bengal Chief Minister. They are deep-neck in corruption. Her relatives are engaged with land mafias, etc. From this temple, I don’t want to say such things. BJP will fight for the survival of human values there, and victory will be of the public, who will be free from such a demon,” said Deb.