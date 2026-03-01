Former Tripura CM claims BJP turning elections into a farce, using voter lists as a tool to manipulate it

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Sunday alleged that the BJP is using voter lists as a tool to manipulate elections, turning the democratic process into a farce.



Addressing a condolence meeting in memory of late Madhab Saha in Udaipur, Gomati District, Sarkar highlighted the rising cost of essential commodities, the collapsing economy, and the declining value of the Indian currency.



“Quality of life is decreasing. The BJP and RSS are creating divisions among people to prevent them from uniting against their anti-people policies. The main target of these attacks has been the Muslim community, but Christians are also facing similar harassment. Even in Parliament, the opposition is being denied the opportunity to speak for the welfare of the public. This is not a story; this is a reality that the people of India are witnessing,” he said.



The veteran CPIM leader claimed that the BJP is turning elections in India into a farce.

“In our state, after 2018, elections in Tripura have been manipulated, and people could not vote for their preferred candidates. The BJP and RSS thought they could replicate this across the country, but people have begun to protest and resist. Slowly, citizens are uniting against such injustices. The way this government is functioning is nothing less than a reign of loot, which people will not accept,” he added.





Sarkar further alleged that the BJP is using voter lists to undermine democratic processes. “In Bihar, they deleted the names of Muslims, Scheduled Castes, and economically weaker sections, particularly those active in protests,” he said.