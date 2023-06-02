Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar expressed his belief that the recent defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and other states signals a challenging road ahead for the party. Sarkar, a member of the CPIM politburo, emphasized that the BJP's return to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was heavily influenced by the Pulwama incident, and without it, their victory would have been unlikely.

Speaking about the Pulwama incident, Sarkar voiced concerns about a potential conspiracy and the divisive narrative propagated by the Prime Minister and BJP leaders, aiming to polarize the Hindu and Muslim communities for electoral gains. He further highlighted the denial of air services to CRPF jawans despite the commandant's request, raising doubts about the incident.

According to Sarkar, international journalists who visited the area in Pulwama where the surgical strike supposedly took place found little evidence to support the claims made by the BJP. He pointed out that the BJP capitalized on this incident as a campaign tool, which played a significant role in their electoral performance in 2019. However, their subsequent results in various elections, including defeats in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and three northeastern states, except for Gujarat, have raised concerns about the party's approach and its impact on society.

Highlighting the recent loss in Karnataka, Sarkar remarked that it further signifies the BJP's waning influence and their policies' disconnect with the welfare of the people. He suggested that the BJP is resorting to all means, including financial power and coercion, to maintain their political clout. Sarkar concluded that these outcomes paint a bleak future for the BJP.

Reflecting on the Tripura elections, Sarkar accused the BJP of engaging in widespread distribution of undisclosed funds and employing unethical tactics. He revealed that despite their efforts, the BJP secured only 40% of the votes, historically low for Tripura. Sarkar also mentioned the BJP's secret assistance from tribal communities, even though Tipra Motha campaigned against them.