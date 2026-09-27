Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar stopped by protesters, shown black flags en route to party event

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar faced protests and black flags by a group of villagers in West Tripura district on Sunday, September 27, while he was on his way to attend a programme of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), police said.

Police said Sarkar was travelling to Kalibazar around noon to attend the Mohanpur divisional committee conference of the CPI(M)'s youth wing when protesters surrounded his vehicle and raised slogans asking him to return.

The protesters also waved black flags at Sarkar, who served as Tripura chief minister from 1998 to 2018.

A strong contingent of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached the spot after being alerted and escorted Sarkar safely to the local CPI(M) office, Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Asish Das Gupta said.

Sarkar later addressed the scheduled programme and returned safely to Agartala, police said.

CPI(M) state secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury condemned the incident, saying he had spoken to Director General of Police (in-charge) G S Rao, who assured him that the matter would be looked into.

Chaudhury alleged that the protesters had deliberately tried to prevent Sarkar from attending the party programme.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also condemned the incident and alleged that it reflected the law-and-order situation in the state under the BJP-led government.

Roy Barman demanded action against those involved and alleged that the protesters had acted at the behest of local BJP leaders.