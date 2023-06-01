Former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, met with BJP national president JP Nadda on June 1 to discuss the current political landscape and overall situation in the state. The closed-door meeting held significant importance as it aimed to address various challenges and opportunities faced by Tripura.

According to a source close to Deb, who is also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, the primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on the state's affairs. Both Deb and Nadda engaged in extensive discussions, covering a wide range of aspects related to Tripura.

The discussions revolved around the results of the recently held Assembly elections and the role of the present state government. It is believed that the BJP leader took note of all the significant developments, including political and developmental aspects.

With Tripura grappling with issues spanning governance and developmental projects, the meeting between Deb and Nadda is expected to have far-reaching implications. The outcomes of their talks may shape the future strategies and initiatives of the BJP in Tripura.

The meeting between the former Chief Minister and the national president of the ruling party underscores the BJP's commitment to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the people of Tripura. Their engagement in assessing the state's situation is likely to enhance the party's organizational strength.

Taking to Facebook, Deb shared, "In a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda ji, I received guidance on various important organizational issues through detailed discussions."

In a previous press conference, Deb had highlighted the interference of outsiders in the party's organizational work and had raised these concerns before the central leadership.