Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma will take oath as the Governor of Telangana, at the Raj Bhawan in Telangana, on July 31.

According to sources, Dev Varma, accompanied by his wife, will depart for Telangana on the same day.

The oath-taking ceremony is set to occur at around 3 pm.

In accordance with protocol, two ADCs, including one Major from the Indian Army and one IPS officer, along with the Joint Secretary of the Governor, arrived to meet with Dev Varma on the evening of July 30.

Earlier this morning, Varma visited the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, located in Udaipur, Gomati district, to offer prayers.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy.