In a fiery address at a 'Janajati Yuva Somabesh' held in Khumulwng of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma launched a scathing attack on the Tipra Motha party led by Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Varma accused the party of obstructing the BJP's endeavors in the district council and pledged to seek votes as a "Sevak" or servant, rather than a king or chief.

Asserting the BJP's commitment to serving the people, Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized that the party's approach during elections would be grounded in humility and service. He stated, "I will come to seek votes as a Sevak, not as a king or Karta, as we have learned in the BJP." Addressing the tribal community, Varma acknowledged that some individuals had misled them, leading to a misconception about the BJP's intentions. He expressed his disregard for the slang used against him, attributing it to the misguided influence of a section of people.

Highlighting the BJP's efforts in promoting tribal welfare, Jishnu Dev Varma pointed out the party's recent tributes to Maharaja Bir Bikram, including declaring a holiday and renaming the airport in his honor. He also highlighted the increased mandays in aspiration blocks and the BJP's dedication to development. However, he criticized the Tipra Motha party for engaging in divisive politics, akin to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPIM. Varma accused them of hindering progress and obstructing the BJP's initiatives in the hills.

Taking a dig at the recent assembly elections, the former deputy chief minister alluded to TIPRA Motha's tactics and success. "In this election, we saw three political parties contesting, including BJP-IPFT, CPIM-Congress, and TIPRA Motha. And they (TIPRA Motha) came in third place after utilizing history, grandfather, community, acting, mimicry, and then secured 13 seats," said Varma. He further highlighted that the BJP had previously secured 18 tribal MLAs without resorting to leveraging familial connections or history.

Jishnu Dev Varma, who had previously served as the Rural Development Minister, expressed frustration at the obstruction of development work by certain individuals affiliated with Tipra Motha in Village Councils. He recounted his experience witnessing how MNREGA work was impeded due to the demands made by these individuals, whom he referred to as the "Thansa people."