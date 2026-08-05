Former Tripura insurgent groups call for indefinite rail, NH blockade on August 13 over pending demands

Tension may rise in Tripura ahead of Independence Day as two organisations representing surrendered insurgents have announced an indefinite rail and national highway blockade from August 13, demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands.



The announcement was made by leaders of the Joint Action and Rehabilitation Committee (JARC) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) during a press conference held in Agartala on Wednesday.



The organisations said that their members had responded to appeals from both the Central and State Governments, abandoned insurgency and returned to mainstream life. However, they alleged that no financial package or rehabilitation benefits have been announced for them so far.



The groups claimed that they have been pressing the government for the fulfilment of their nine-point demands for a long time. Earlier, on June 24, they had blocked railway tracks and national highways as part of their protest, but withdrew the agitation following an appeal from the government.



Later, a high-level meeting was held between representatives of the organisations and the state government, but no concrete solution was reached. Another meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of the Minister of Tribal Welfare and senior officials, but it also failed to yield any breakthrough.

Following the failure of talks, the organisations announced that they would resume their agitation from August 13 with an indefinite blockade of railway tracks and national highways.



According to the announcement, the national highway blockade will be staged at Chandra Sadhu Para in Champaknagar, while the railway blockade will be held at Bhrigudas Para under West District of Tripura.

The proposed agitation just ahead of Independence Day has raised concerns over possible disruption of normal life and transportation in the state. Authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely to prevent any escalation of tension.