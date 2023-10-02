Former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has extended an invitation to the former Chairman of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, urging him to consider merging his party with the Congress and assume the role of president.

Sudip Roy Barman made this proposition while addressing a gathering during a joining program of Advasi Congress, the tribal wing of the grand old party, in Agartala.

"I want to request the Tipra Motha party and its supremo to merge with Congress. Come and lead the party. We will stand by your side. Take on the responsibility of the president, and we will support you wholeheartedly," said Sudip Roy Barman.

He stated that the Pradesh Congress continues to hold deep respect and affection for the royal family, as it has always done in the past.

"I personally respect and hold affection for Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Congress has always respected the royal palace, and we continue to do so. We have respect and love for this royal family, which is why two members from their family were MPs from Congress, and Pradyot was the president and Secretary of AICC. Even today, I consider Pradyot as a member of the Congress family," stated Roy Barman.