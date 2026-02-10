Former Tripura MP slams Left-backed bandh, calls it economic disruption

Tripura BJP leader and former Member of Parliament Rabati Tripura, on February 10, criticised the nationwide bandh called by trade bodies affiliated with the Left Front, calling it an attempt to disrupt the country’s economic activity. The strike has been scheduled for February 12.

Speaking to the media, Tripura questioned the basis of the bandh, saying he was yet to understand the rationale behind the call. Referring to recent protests, he said he had seen demonstrations against the new VB G RAM G Act and on certain labour-related issues, but argued that the demands lacked wider national relevance.

“They have no such demands that can benefit the country or improve the nation’s economy,” he said. Describing the shutdown as repetitive political theatre, he added that “such a bandh is a traditional one which they carry out every year just to inform people that they exist.”

Tripura also challenged claims that the bandh was being organised in the interest of farmers and labourers. He warned that a shutdown would bring routine life to a halt and disproportionately affect those who depend on daily wages.

“If a bandh is called, everything will stop. Work will be stopped. It will also hamper daily wage workers. So who will benefit from this?” he asked.

Stressing that disruption was not a solution, the former MP said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments at the Centre and in the states were implementing schemes and laws aimed at improving the economic prospects of workers and labourers.

“This bandh is nothing but an attempt to paralyse the nation’s economy. We cannot suffer such bandh, and people will not accept it,” he told reporters.