In a major drug bust, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended four Bihar residents at Agartala railway station on Monday wee hours and seized a total of 37.615 kilograms of dry ganja, neatly packed in 35 packets and concealed in four bags, was seized during the operation.

Speaking to the media, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP, Tapas Das, said that the accused had planned to transport the contraband to Delhi via train.

“During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they intended to smuggle the consignment to Delhi, using the railway route,” Das stated.



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The arrested individuals have been identified as Bipin Kumar (23) and Gautam Kumar (15) who are residents of Katihar district, Manish Kumar Mandal (28), resident of Bhagalpur district and Durga Devi (40) of Purnia district, Bihar

He said that a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP police station.

According to officials, further investigations are underway, and more arrests are likely in connection with the case.

Police estimate that the seized ganja would have fetched around Rs 7.5 lakh in the Delhi market.