Four dead after brick kiln chimney collapses in Tripura's Dhalai district

A brick kiln chimney collapsed in Tripura's Dhalai district on Wednesday, December 17, killing four workers and leaving four others injured.

Three labourers died at the scene when the structure came down at the kiln in the Kamalpur area, police confirmed. A fourth worker later died from injuries sustained in the incident whilst receiving treatment at the hospital.

The four injured survivors are currently being treated for their wounds, though their conditions have not been disclosed.

Authorities have launched an investigation to establish what caused the chimney to fail. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the collapse as they piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns at industrial sites across the region, where structural failures at brick kilns have previously resulted in worker casualties.

Local officials have yet to comment on whether the kiln was operating in compliance with safety regulations at the time of the collapse.