Four held as Assam Rifles seize yaba worth Rs 69 crore in Agartala

Assam Rifles, working with the Customs Department, intercepted a major narcotics shipment in Singhichhara, Agartala, on October 5.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team stopped two trucks carrying cement that concealed 69.61 kg of Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 69.61 crore. Four suspects were taken into custody.

The operation follows a successful drug seizure on September 29, 2025 in Mohanpur, Tripura. Analysis of that earlier operation helped authorities track smuggling routes and networks, enabling this targeted interception.

Officials said the operation underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle organised drug networks in the region and strengthen initiatives toward a drug-free society.