Tripura Police has arrested four persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 4 lakh from the Teliamura sub-division under the Khowai district.

Police seized the drugs on December 16 near Hawai Bari Naka Point under Teliamura police station.

Teliamura police station Sub-Inspector Ranabrata Ghosh said that after receiving tip-off police raided an auto rickshaw carrying packets of cannabis and was coming from Agartala towards Teliamura along the Assam-Agartala national highway.



“When we received the tip-off, we intercepted the auto at Hawai Bari Naka Point. After searching the vehicle. we recovered a total of 40 kg of cannabis in 7 packets. Three men and one woman were arrested”, police said.



Police further said that the black market value of the seized cannabis would be around Rs 4 lakh.