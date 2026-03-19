Four held with Rs 7 lakh worth cough syrup in major bust at Tripura's Agartala Railway Station

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended four individuals at Agartala Railway Station after recovering a substantial quantity of suspected intoxicating cough syrup on the late night of March 19.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 9:00 PM on the night of March 18, near the parking area of Platform No. 1. RPF personnel noticed four individuals behaving suspiciously and promptly conducted a search. During the operation, officials seized a total of 217 bottles of suspected narcotic cough syrup from their trolley bags and backpacks.



Authorities estimate the market value of the confiscated contraband to be approximately Rs 7 lakh, indicating a well-organized smuggling attempt.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pankaj Ray (28), Sonu Kumar (27), MD Shahajan Mia (26), and Abdul Hannan (36). Among them, two are residents of Vaishali district in Bihar, while the other two hail from Sonamura in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Agartala GRPS Police Station. Police have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the broader network behind this illegal trade and to identify any additional individuals involved.